FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pfizer says Hospira deal would not delay possible breakup of Pfizer by 2017
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pfizer says Hospira deal would not delay possible breakup of Pfizer by 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc : * Says Hospira deal would not delay timing of possible breakup of

Pfizer by 2017 * CEO says likes the hospital pump business and aims to remain in it * CFO says it would have to pay a $500 million breakup fee if it were to

abandon Hospira deal * CFO says company buying Hospira “at a fair price,” will be partially financed

by overseas Pfizer cash * CFO says deal would not change pfizer’s expected 2015 tax rate of about 25

percent * CEO says does not expect hospira’s biosimilars partnership with celltrion ”to

be a major issue” in deal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.