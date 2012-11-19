CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pfizer says fibromyalgia drug met main goal in late-stage study

(Corrects headline to say study met main goal, not failed it) Nov 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer : * Reports top-line results of a phase 3 study evaluating pregabalin controlled-release as treatment for patients with fibromyalgia * Phase 3 study indicates that pregabalin CR had a statistically significant positive effect versus placebo in primary endpoint * This study is the second of three phase 3 studies of the pregabalin CR formulation to report top-line findings * Top-line results of the first study in adults with partial onset seizures with epilepsy did not meet its primary endpoint * Says the final study in post-herpetic neuralgia is ongoing * Source text * Further company coverage