CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pfizer says fibromyalgia drug met main goal in late-stage study
November 19, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pfizer says fibromyalgia drug met main goal in late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say study met main goal, not failed it) Nov 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer : * Reports top-line results of a phase 3 study evaluating pregabalin controlled-release as treatment for patients with fibromyalgia * Phase 3 study indicates that pregabalin CR had a statistically significant positive effect versus placebo in primary endpoint * This study is the second of three phase 3 studies of the pregabalin CR formulation to report top-line findings * Top-line results of the first study in adults with partial onset seizures with epilepsy did not meet its primary endpoint * Says the final study in post-herpetic neuralgia is ongoing * Source text * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
