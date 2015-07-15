FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Pfizer's Indian unit intends to close Navi Mumbai plant
July 15, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Pfizer's Indian unit intends to close Navi Mumbai plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to clarify Pfizer’s Indian unit, not Pfizer Inc, intends to close Navi Mumbai Plant; drops extraneous word from last bullet)

July 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Ltd : * Intimated the concerned authorities that it intends to effect closure of its plant situated at thane belapur road, navi Mumbai * Decision To close the plant is based on an assessment of its long term viability and its ability to achieve the needed production * Closure will not impact the supply of any of the company's medicines to patients * There has practically been no production activity at this plant since 2013 * Source text: bit.ly/1f2pgRU * Further company coverage

