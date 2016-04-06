S.Korea Celltrion expects 20-30 pct discount for Remicade biosimilar

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Celltrion Inc’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved biosimilar version of Johnson & Johnson’s drug Remicade is expected to be priced about 20 to 30 percent lower than Remicade in the U.S. market, Celltrion’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Celltrion chief executive Kim Hyoung-ki told reporters the final price would need to be decided after discussions with partner Pfizer Inc.

The U.S. FDA on Tuesday approved Inflectra, a biosimilar version of Remicade made by Celltrion and Pfizer’s Hospira unit, the second biosimilar drug ever to be approved by the FDA. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)