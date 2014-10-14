FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA staff wants Pfizer to keep black box warning on anti-smoking drug
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

FDA staff wants Pfizer to keep black box warning on anti-smoking drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff recommended that Pfizer Inc keep a severe warning on its controversial quit-smoking drug Chantix.

Approved in 2006, Chantix has been one of Pfizer’s most controversial drugs, after severe side effects including suicidal thoughts, erratic behavior and drowsiness came to light in 2007.

The FDA placed a black box warning on the product in 2009, warning users of the neuropsychological effects. A black box warning is the most severe and most restrictive kind of warning on a product.

The FDA staff said on Tuesday observational post-marketing studies submitted by the company "had a number of study design limitations." (1.usa.gov/1CgJYlM)

The document said the studies did not cover the full range of the neuropsychiatric adverse events seen in postmarketing adverse event reports associated with varenicline, which is sold as Chantix.

“These limitations may underestimate the actual incidence of neuropsychiatric adverse events...associated with varenicline,” the FDA said.

A panel of FDA staff and experts will vote on the recommendations on Oct. 16. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.