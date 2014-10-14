UPDATE 1-FDA staff recommend Pfizer keep black box warning on anti-smoking drug

(Adds background, shares)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s quit-smoking drug Chantix received its latest setback on Tuesday after U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff recommended that the drugmaker keep a severe warning on the treatment’s label.

Chantix is one of Pfizer’s most controversial drugs and has a number of severe side effects, including suicidal thoughts, erratic behavior and drowsiness.

The FDA placed a black box warning - its most severe and restrictive warning - on the product in 2009, highlighting the drug’s adverse neuropsychological effects.

Chantix was approved in 2006 and is also known as varenicline.

The FDA staff said on Tuesday that observational post-marketing studies submitted by Pfizer "had a number of study design limitations." (1.usa.gov/1CgJYlM)

The studies did not cover the full range of neuropsychiatric adverse events associated with varenicline, the report containing data and recommendations from the FDA staff added.

“These limitations may underestimate the actual incidence of neuropsychiatric adverse events ... associated with varenicline,” the report said.

A panel of FDA staff and experts will vote on the recommendations on Oct. 16. The panel is not obligated to follow the recommendations, although it typically does so.

Chantix, once touted as Pfizer’s next blockbuster drug, has also faced scrutiny over its possible links to heart problems and seizures.

Pfizer paid out $273 million in 2012 to settle about 80 percent of known lawsuits related to Chantix.

Sales of the drug fell to $648 million in 2013, compared with $883 million in its first full year of sales in 2007.

Five not-for-profit organizations filed a citizen petition last week after Pfizer applied to the regulator to remove the warning.

The petition asked the FDA to include risks of aggression/violence, psychosis, and depression to the black box warning.

The FDA said it received about 48,200 domestic adverse event reports in its latest adverse events reporting system for varenicline between Jan 1. 2008 and Dec. 31, 2013.

These adverse events included 572 reports of patient death, according to FDA data.

Shares of Pfizer, which has 14 drugs that sell better than Chantix, were up nearly a percent at $28.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.