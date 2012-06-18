FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA seeks more data on Pfizer rare disease drug
June 18, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

FDA seeks more data on Pfizer rare disease drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators declined to approve a Pfizer Inc’s drug for a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease until a second study can establish the effectiveness of the treatment, the company said on Monday.

Pfizer said the Food and Drug Administration, in a so-called complete response letter, told the company it would not approve the drug, tafamidis meglumine, at this time. It asked for additional information on data already submitted to the agency and requested completion of a second efficacy study, the company said.

The drug, intended to treat a condition called transthyretin familial amyloid polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP), was approved for sale in Europe last November under the brand name Vyndaquel.

