Pfizer's once-daily Lyrica met goal of trial in fibromyalgia
November 19, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

Pfizer's once-daily Lyrica met goal of trial in fibromyalgia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday a late-stage trial of a once-daily version of its drug Lyrica in patients with fibromyalgia, a pain condition affecting more than 5 million Americans, met its main goal.

Patients taking once-daily Lyrica, also known as pregabalin, went for a significantly longer period of time before feeling pain compared with patients who took a placebo.

The study is the second of three late-stage trials testing a controlled-release version of the drug, which is currently given several times a day.

A trial of the controlled-release version of the drug in patients with certain types of seizures did not meet its main goal, Pfizer said.

The company is also studying the drug in patients with neuralgia.

