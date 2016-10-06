Pfizer says to seek more modern Manhattan headquarters

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc, the largest U.S. drugmaker, said it aims to sell its New York City world headquarters buildings in midtown Manhattan by the end of 2017 and to move into more modern Manhattan facilities no sooner than the first half of 2019.

"This move is being driven by the significant investment that would be required to bring the (existing) buildings to modern standards," Pfizer said on Thursday, adding it had notified employees of the plans on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)