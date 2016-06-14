FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker Shire buys bowel drug rights from Pfizer
June 14, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Drugmaker Shire buys bowel drug rights from Pfizer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Irish drugmaker Shire Plc said on Tuesday it would buy from Pfizer Inc the rights to an experimental drug, designed to treat moderate-to-severe inflammatory bowel disease.

The drug, PF-00547659, has successfully completed mid-stage studies and late-stage trials are expected to begin after consultation with global health authorities, Shire said in a statement

Dublin-based Shire did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Inflammatory bowel disease is a condition that affects either part or all of the digestive tract and the cause of the disease is unknown. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
