a year ago
Pfizer reaches $486 mln settlement of Celebrex, Bextra litigation
August 2, 2016 / 1:17 PM / a year ago

Pfizer reaches $486 mln settlement of Celebrex, Bextra litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said it has reached a $486 million settlement of nationwide litigation relating to its Celebrex and Bextra pain-relieving drugs.

The accord is subject to negotiation of a final settlement agreement and court approval, Pfizer said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Pfizer said it has set aside enough reserves to cover the entire settlement.

In April, a federal appeals court revived a class-action lawsuit accusing Pfizer of causing tens of billions of dollars of losses for shareholders by misleading them about the safety of Celebrex and Bextra. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
