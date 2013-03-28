FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer fails to end lawsuit over Bextra, Celebrex safety
March 28, 2013 / 10:35 PM / in 5 years

Pfizer fails to end lawsuit over Bextra, Celebrex safety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc has failed to persuade a federal judge to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently misrepresenting the cardiovascular risks associated with its Bextra and Celebrex pain-relieving drugs.

While dismissing some of the shareholders’ claims, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan said it was premature to dismiss the entire case.

Swain said a reasonable jury could find that Pfizer intended to mislead shareholders through its disclosures about the drugs’ safety.

The plaintiffs are led by the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana, and a class was certified on July 5, 2012.

