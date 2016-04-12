FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuit vs Pfizer over Celebrex, Bextra safety is revived
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 12, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Lawsuit vs Pfizer over Celebrex, Bextra safety is revived

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a long-running lawsuit accusing Pfizer Inc of misleading investors about the safety of its Celebrex and Bextra pain-relieving drugs.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge erred in excluding testimony by an expert hired by the plaintiffs to assess potential damages.

It also said the judge erred in concluding that no reasonable jury could find Pfizer liable for statements made by G.D. Searle & Co and Pharmacia Corp, which made Celebrex and Bextra before Pfizer.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.