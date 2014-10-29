FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer meningitis vaccine wins U.S. approval- FDA
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Pfizer meningitis vaccine wins U.S. approval- FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc has won U.S. approval for its Trumenba vaccine against meningitis, a potentially deadly bacterial disease that has recently caused outbreaks on college campuses, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday.

Trumemba, approved in individuals 10 to 25 years of age, has been considered one of the most important products in Pfizer’s drug pipeline. It was granted accelerated approval following tests in 4,500 people in the United States, Europe and Australia.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson

