February 26, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Pfizer laments narrow recommendation for meningitis vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - An advisory committee to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people aged 10 to 25 at increased risk of meningitis be vaccinated against the bacteria, Pfizer Inc said on Thursday.

But the largest U.S. drugmaker, whose Trumenba meningitis vaccine was approved in October for the same age group, said it was disappointed that the CDC advisory panel did not vote to recommend broader usage of its new vaccine.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Alan Crosby

