Pfizer close to selling nutrition unit to Nestle-WSJ

April 17 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc is close to a deal to sell its infant nutrition business to Swiss food giant Nestle SA for at least $9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said Nestle appears to have outstripped Danone and Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, who had teamed up for a bid, and that a deal could be announced as soon as next week. Nestle was already seen as a favored bidder.

Pfizer and Nestle officials could not immediately be reached for comment.