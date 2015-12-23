FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer defeats NYU claim for cancer drug royalties
December 23, 2015

Pfizer defeats NYU claim for cancer drug royalties

Barbara Grzincic

Dec 22 -

Pfizer Inc does not owe New York University any royalties on the lung cancer drug Xalkori, a New York state judge ruled in an opinion issued Friday.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich granted Pfizer’s motion to dismiss the breach of contract lawsuit filed in 2013 by NYU, which sought royalties of 2.5 percent on Xalkori’s sales under a 1991 licensing agreement. Worldwide sales of Xalkori were $438 million in 2014, a company representative said in an email Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OiFCzJ

