FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. advisory panel recommends Prevnar 13 vaccine for elderly
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. advisory panel recommends Prevnar 13 vaccine for elderly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - An influential U.S. medical advisory panel on Wednesday recommended that people 65 and older be given Pfizer Inc’s blockbuster Prevnar 13 vaccine to protect against pneumococcal bacteria that can cause pneumonia and other infections.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), in a 13-2 vote, recommended that elderly patients take Pfizer’s vaccine, even if they had previously been vaccinated with Merck & Co’s leading Pneumovax vaccine.

But the panel, which provides medical advice to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed concern that the federal Medicare insurance program for the elderly currently is unable to cover Prevnar 13 for patients who have already taken Pneumovax.

A Medicare official, speaking to the panel in Atlanta, said his agency would have to change its rules in order to qualify such patients for reimbursement, and that its evaluation would likely stretch out until January 2016. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.