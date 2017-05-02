Pfizer Inc posted basically flat
first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest
U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth
prospects.
Sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance, which is expected to
face competition from rival Novartis AG's Kisqali, rose
more than 58 percent to $679 million, just missing the consensus
estimate of $682 million, according to Barclays. Sales of
rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar
also fell short of analyst estimates.
"Key franchises came in well below expectations, raising
concerns about Pfizer's ability to grow in the absence of M&A,"
Goldman Sachs analysts said.
Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $12.78 billion, missing the
average estimate of $13.09 billion. Pfizer said fewer selling
days in the quarter, compared with the year-ago quarter, reduced
sales by about $300 million.
Overall, sales of Pfizer's array of patent-protected drugs
jumped about 12 percent in the quarter to $7.42 billion, while
sales of its generics and biosimilars fell 10 percent to $5.36
billion.
"Because its pipeline is on the thinner side, continued M&A
will likely be part of Pfizer’s future," said Bernstein analyst
Tim Anderson. "It has said that targets of all sizes are
theoretically on the table."
Pfizer shares fell 63 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $33.15 in
early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Pfizer, which closed its $14-billion acquisition of
Medivation Inc in September, said net profit rose to $3.12
billion, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $3.04
billion, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total expenses fell 6 percent to $7.49 billion in the
quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of 67 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pfizer reaffirmed its 2017 adjusted earnings forecast of
$2.50 to $2.60 per share on revenue of $52 billion to $54
billion.