Pfizer Inc posted basically flat first-quarter earnings, prompting suggestions that the largest U.S. drugmaker needs to do deals in order to improve its growth prospects.

Sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance, which is expected to face competition from rival Novartis AG's Kisqali, rose more than 58 percent to $679 million, just missing the consensus estimate of $682 million, according to Barclays. Sales of rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar also fell short of analyst estimates.

"Key franchises came in well below expectations, raising concerns about Pfizer's ability to grow in the absence of M&A," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $12.78 billion, missing the average estimate of $13.09 billion. Pfizer said fewer selling days in the quarter, compared with the year-ago quarter, reduced sales by about $300 million.

Overall, sales of Pfizer's array of patent-protected drugs jumped about 12 percent in the quarter to $7.42 billion, while sales of its generics and biosimilars fell 10 percent to $5.36 billion.

"Because its pipeline is on the thinner side, continued M&A will likely be part of Pfizer’s future," said Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson. "It has said that targets of all sizes are theoretically on the table."

Pfizer shares fell 63 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $33.15 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Pfizer, which closed its $14-billion acquisition of Medivation Inc in September, said net profit rose to $3.12 billion, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $3.04 billion, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total expenses fell 6 percent to $7.49 billion in the quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 69 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 67 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pfizer reaffirmed its 2017 adjusted earnings forecast of $2.50 to $2.60 per share on revenue of $52 billion to $54 billion.