Pfizer beats fourth quarter forecasts on sales
January 28, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Pfizer beats fourth quarter forecasts on sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc reported better than
expected fourth-quarter results, helped by sales of new
treatments for cancer, nerve pain and arthritis.
    The biggest U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $2.57
billion, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That
compared with $6.32 billion, or 86 cents per share, in the
year-earlier quarter, when the company recorded a gain from
selling its nutritional products business to Swiss food group
Nestle SA.
    Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 56 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, expected 52 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

