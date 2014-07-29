FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pfizer beats forecasts as oncology drugs grow
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Pfizer beats forecasts as oncology drugs grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc, which in May officially abandoned its bid to buy British rival AstraZeneca Plc, reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings, helped by growing sales of its cancer medicines.

The largest U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it had earned $2.91 billion, or 45 cents per share. That compared with $14.1 billion, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier, when Pfizer received more than $10 billion in proceeds from the spinoff of its animal health business into a new publicly traded company, Zoetis.

Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 58 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 57 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.