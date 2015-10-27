FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Pfizer profit beats as vaccine sales rise
October 27, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Pfizer profit beats as vaccine sales rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share movement)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc reported a much better-than-expected quarterly profit, mainly helped by demand for its pneumonia vaccine and breast cancer drug, Ibrance.

The company also raised its full-year profit and revenue forecast for the second time in as many months.

Pfizer’s shares were up about 4 percent in premarket trading.

Net income fell to $2.13 billion, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $2.67 billion, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 60 cents per share, above the analysts’ average estimate of 51 cents per share, according to the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $12.09 billion, but was above the analysts’ estimate of $11.56 billion.

The largest U.S. drugmaker said revenue from its global vaccines business rose 43 percent to $1.63 billion. The unit, which includes the Prevnar 13 pneumonia vaccine, contributed about 13.5 percent to the company’s total revenue.

Pfizer raised its 2015 revenue range by $1 billion to $47.5 billion-$48.5 billion.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
