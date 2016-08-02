Pfizer revenue rises 11 percent

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's quarterly revenue rose about 11 percent, driven by sales of newer drugs and the acquisition of hospital products company Hospira last year.

The largest U.S. drugmaker's revenue rose to $13.15 billion in the second quarter from $11.85 billion, a year earlier.

The company's net income fell to $2.02 billion, or 33 cents per share, from $2.63 billion, or 42 cents per share.

Pfizer in April terminated its $160 billion tax inversion deal to acquire Irish drugmaker Allergan Plc. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)