Pfizer income beats estimates, stands by full-year outlook

July 30 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc, the largest U.S. drugmaker, reported second-quarter adjusted income slightly ahead of analysts’ estimates and reaffirmed its financial outlook for the year.

For the second quarter, Pfizer’s adjusted income fell 10 percent to $4.00 billion, or 56 cents a share, from $4.45 billion, or 59 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $12.97 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting second-quarter income of 55 cents a share, on revenue of $13.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.