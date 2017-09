April 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar.

Net profit rose to $2.38 billion, or 38 cents per share, for the first quarter, from $2.33 billion, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $10.86 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)