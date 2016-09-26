FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Pfizer says not to split into two
September 26, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Pfizer says not to split into two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday it had decided not to separate into two publicly traded companies at this time.

Pfizer has for several years weighed whether a split makes sense, largely because its patent-protected medicines routinely enjoy sales growth, while its portfolio of generics usually post declines.

Investors shifted their focus to whether Pfizer would split after the company terminated a $160 billion deal to acquire Irish drugmaker Allergan Plc in April due to new U.S. tax inversion rules.

The company said on Monday the decision would not impact its 2016 forecast, and that it preserved the option to split in the future.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

