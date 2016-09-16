FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMA advisory panel recommends nod for Pfizer's breast cancer drug
September 16, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

EMA advisory panel recommends nod for Pfizer's breast cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc's breast cancer drug, Ibrance, should be given marketing approval, an advisory committee at the European Medicines Agency recommended.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gave a positive opinion for Ibrance to be used in combination with two existing therapies in women who have received prior endocrine therapy.

The CHMP's opinion will now be reviewed by the EMA, Pfizer said in a statement on Friday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Ibrance in February 2015. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

