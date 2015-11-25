FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pfizer's Lyrica shows no relief from post-traumatic nerve pain
November 25, 2015

Pfizer's Lyrica shows no relief from post-traumatic nerve pain

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said its blockbuster pain drug, Lyrica, had failed to show benefit in patients suffering from a type of post-traumatic nerve pain, in a late-stage study.

The drug did not lead to pain reduction in patients compared with a placebo, the company said on Wednesday.

Currently, there is no approved treatment in the United States for post-traumatic neuropathic pain.

Lyrica, which generated $1.22 billion in sales in the third quarter, is already approved to treat nerve pain associated with diabetes, shingles, spinal cord injury and fibromyalgia. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

