FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Pfizer says pain drug as safe as rival pills in trial
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Pfizer says pain drug as safe as rival pills in trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said a late-stage trial of its experimental pain drug showed that the drug’s long-term safety profile was comparable to those of similar formulations.

The trial tested the safety of the drug, called ALO-02, when administered for up to 12 months.

The study enrolled 395 patients. About 61 percent of them had chronic lower back pain and 18 percent had pain from osteoarthritis.

About 60 percent of the patients discontinued from the study over the one-year period, with 19 percent of patients reporting adverse events as the primary reason for discontinuation, Pfizer said in a statement.

The pill uses a technology that discourages common methods of drug abuse associated with prescription opioid use and consists of an extended-release oxycodone pellet that surrounds a core of naltrexone -- a drug used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction.

When used as directed, patients receive oxycodone in an extended release manner. But if the pills are crushed, the naltrexone is released and counteracts the effects of oxycodone.

Abuse of prescription opioid painkillers is a serious concern in the United States and doctors have even urged the U.S. health regulator to change prescription guidelines for opioids to prevent abuse.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.