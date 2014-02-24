Pfizer study shows Prevenar prevents pneumonia in people 65 and older

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday that Prevenar 13, a drug widely used to prevent infection in children, showed in a study of 85,000 people that it prevented community-acquired pneumonia in individuals age 65 and older.

Prevenar, one of Pfizer’s biggest drugs, also worked as a vaccine for invasive pneumococcal disease, the drugmaker said.

Wall Street analysts have closely watched the trial, whose positive results were seen as extending the drug’s use and pushing Prevenar sales to more than $5 billion.

Pfizer shares traded up 3.6 percent at $32.60 in premarket activity after closing at $31.46 on Friday.