FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pfizer wins first U.S. trial over Zoloft birth-defect risk
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Pfizer wins first U.S. trial over Zoloft birth-defect risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc was cleared of liability on Friday in the first of more than 1,000 U.S. lawsuits to go to trial alleging that its antidepressant Zoloft can cause birth defects, a company spokeswoman said.

Plaintiff Kristyn Pesante said that Pfizer failed to warn that using Zoloft during pregnancy could cause birth defects, and sought damages after her son was born with a cardiac birth defect, according to her lawsuit. Jurors in St. Louis, Missouri, deliberated just a few hours before returning a verdict in Pfizer’s favor, according to Pfizer spokeswoman Neha Wadhwa. (Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.