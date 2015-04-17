Pfizer wins first U.S. trial over Zoloft birth-defect risk

April 17 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc was cleared of liability on Friday in the first of more than 1,000 U.S. lawsuits to go to trial alleging that its antidepressant Zoloft can cause birth defects, a company spokeswoman said.

Plaintiff Kristyn Pesante said that Pfizer failed to warn that using Zoloft during pregnancy could cause birth defects, and sought damages after her son was born with a cardiac birth defect, according to her lawsuit. Jurors in St. Louis, Missouri, deliberated just a few hours before returning a verdict in Pfizer’s favor, according to Pfizer spokeswoman Neha Wadhwa. (Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chris Reese)