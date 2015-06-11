FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. jury clears Pfizer in second trial over Zoloft
June 11, 2015 / 5:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. jury clears Pfizer in second trial over Zoloft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Thursday found Pfizer Inc not liable in a lawsuit claiming its antidepressant Zoloft caused birth defects in an eight-year old girl whose mother took the drug while pregnant, according to a company spokeswoman.

The verdict from Philadelphia state court comes in a 2011 lawsuit brought on behalf of Mia Robinson, who suffers from a congenital heart defect alleged to have been caused by her mother’s Zoloft use. It is the second trial win for Pfizer, which faces hundreds of similar lawsuits. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Chris Reese)

