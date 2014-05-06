FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain says may use public interest test in Pfizer bid for AstraZeneca
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Britain says may use public interest test in Pfizer bid for AstraZeneca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Britain could use its powers to assess whether U.S. drugmaker Pfizer’s potential takeover of British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca is in the public interest, Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Tuesday.

“The government must and will approach it from a position of even-handed neutrality and recognise that this is ultimately a matter for the shareholders of both companies,” Cable told parliament.

“One of our options as the government would be to consider using our public interest test powers. This would be a serious step and not one that would be taken lightly but I‘m open-minded about it whilst stressing that we are operating within serious European legal constraints.” (Reporting by William James and Sarah Young, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.