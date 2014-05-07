FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM: I want more commitments from Pfizer in potential AstraZeneca takeover
May 7, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

British PM: I want more commitments from Pfizer in potential AstraZeneca takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he wanted more commitments from Pfizer on its potential takeover of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

“The commitments that have been made so far are encouraging,” Cameron told parliament. “But let me absolutely clear, I‘m not satisfied. I want more but the way to get more is to engage.”

Cameron is facing intense pressure from lawmakers to secure binding undertakings about jobs, research and intellectual property from the New York-based company if it pulls off Britain’s biggest takeover by a foreign buyer. (Reporting by William James and Costas Pitas, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Kate Holton)

