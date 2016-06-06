FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius, Smiths in 2-way race for Pfizer infusion pumps-sources
June 6, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

Fresenius, Smiths in 2-way race for Pfizer infusion pumps-sources

Arno Schuetze, Ludwig Burger

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - German healthcare supplier Fresenius and British engineering company Smiths Group have emerged as the final bidders for Pfizer’s infusion pumps business in a possible deal worth close to $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Pfizer is hiving off the business, which it acquired as part of the $16 billion takeover of Hospira in September last year, to focus on drugs.

Infusion pumps provide exact dosage of intravenous drugs, sometimes by the millilitres per hour, and are used in medical areas such as intensive care, emergency care or neonatal care.

Goldman Sachs is advising Pfizer on the divestment, the sources said.

Pfizer, Goldman, Fresenius and declined to comment while officials at Smiths were not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

