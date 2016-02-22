FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Patties Foods H1 net profit falls on China-packaged berry woes
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2016 / 1:25 AM / in 2 years

Australia's Patties Foods H1 net profit falls on China-packaged berry woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian packaged food supplier Patties Foods Ltd said first-half net profit fell 12 percent after last year’s recall of frozen mixed berries packaged in China that were linked to an outbreak of hepatitis A.

Net profit was A$7.3 million ($5.22 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, down from A$8.2 million in the previous corresponding period, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The result included a 61.7 percent slump in frozen fruit sales to A$15 million, and sales excluding the frozen fruit division rose 2.8 percent, the company said.

Patties last year said laboratory tests had cleared the frozen mixed berries of carrying hepatitis A. ($1 = 1.3972 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates and Miral Fahmy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.