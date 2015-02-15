FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Patties Foods shares slide after hep A outbreak linked to China
February 15, 2015 / 11:35 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Patties Foods shares slide after hep A outbreak linked to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Patties Foods Ltd fell as much as 18 percent on Monday after it recalled its frozen berry products following a hepatitis A outbreak that has been linked to poor hygiene and water supplies in a Chinese packaging plant.

Patties has recalled several batches of its packaged mixed berries on advice from the Victorian state government due to the potential contamination. Five people have been diagnosed with hepatitis A after eating the berries, the only common link between the group.

Patties said its quality control testing had not shown any safety issues with the products but further detailed microbiological testing was being carried out. Shares were down 12.4 percent at A$1.20 in early trade, after falling as low as A$1.14.

Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates

