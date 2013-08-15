pg Soccer-Leeds Gulf owner quietly sells off more than half stake

* GFH results show more than half of Leeds Utd now sold

* Firm makes $776,000 gain on sales

* Holders with over 10 pct of club: GFH, Envest, IIB

By Martin de Sa‘Pinto and David French

ZURICH/DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) -

The Dubai-based investment firm that bought English soccer club Leeds United in December after lengthy negotiations has sold more than half its stake just six months later, financial statements show.

GFH Capital, a subsidiary of Bahraini-listed Gulf Finance House , has apparently offloaded a big chunk of former English champions Leeds after selling a 10 percent stake to Bahrain-based International Investment Bank earlier this year.

The parent firm made a gain of $776,000 on the shares sold, its second-quarter financial statement said, adding in the footnotes it had de-consolidated the assets and liabilities of the club from its financial report. GFH Capital reportedly paid 52 million pounds ($80.4 million) to buy the team.

GFH, which booked a $10.4 million profit on the Leeds deal in its 2012 financial statements, could not be reached for comment.

The club’s website lists shareholders of Grand Cayman-based LUFC Holding Limited - owner of Leeds City Holdings Limited, which in turn owns the club - as GFH Capital, International Investment Bank and Envest Limited.

Envest is owned by Salah Nooruddin, who replaced former Leeds owner Ken Bates as chairman of the club in July, and his wife.

Bates was reported to have been sacked as lifetime president of the club in late July over Bates’ use of a private jet to take him from his Monaco home to Leeds matches.

GFH said in April offers from several investors for stakes in the club were under consideration, reiterating at the time that any divestments were part of its investment strategy and not a sign of a weak financial position.

GFH has been forced into a number of debt restructurings as well as a major overhaul of its business model since 2010 as it struggled in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

The group said it made a profit of $4.2 million in the first half of the year, but financial statements show that this was mainly possible because of a $52 million gain from converting a type of Islamic financing security into shares.

On an operating level, the group lost $13 million, the cash flow statement shows, while the balance sheet reports accumulated losses since establishment of $379 million.

Khaleeji Commercial Bank, in which GFH holds a large minority stake, is in talks with fellow Bahraini lender Bank Al Khair on a possible merger. The combined entity would have assets worth as much as $1 billion.

However, the GFH financial report shows its stake in Khaleeji is pledged against a murabaha, or sharia-compliant financing instrument. The company’s latest report shows that it has pledged assets with a nominal value of more than $500 million against various financing instruments.

GFH’s Khaleeji stake is worth around $72 million at current market prices, though local accounting rules allow GFH’s significant minority holding to be valued at cost, or more than $160 million on its balance sheet.