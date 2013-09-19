U.S. care homes firm Chatsworth files for bankruptcy

Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. firm Chatsworth PGA Properties LLC, which provides assisted living services for the elderly, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a court filing on Thursday.

Chatsworth, which also offers nursing and dementia care, listed estimated liabilities of between $100-$500 million and assets of up to $10 million, according to the court document.

Chatsworth commenced Chapter 11 proceedings along with three of its affiliated entities.

The case is in re Chatsworth PGA Properties LLC, Case No. 13-12457, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.