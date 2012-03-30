FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Gas Negara Q4 profit falls 8.4 pct
#Energy
March 30, 2012 / 4:15 AM / in 6 years

Indonesia's Gas Negara Q4 profit falls 8.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 30 (Reuters) - Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) , Indonesia’s biggest gas distributor, said on Friday its fourth quarter 2011 net profit fell 8 . 4 percent as revenues declined while costs rose.

The firm’s fourth quarter net profit was 1.42 trillion rupiah ($154.94 million) compared with 1.55 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed based on published full-year and nine month results.

PGN reported a full year 2011 net profit of 5.93 trillion rupiah, down 5 percent from 6 .24 t rillion rupiah a year earlier.

That compared with analysts’ forecasts for 2011 net profit to rise 2.4 percent to 6.39 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

PGN shares traded up 0.7 percent on Friday after the results, versus a broader Jakarta market up 0.1 percent. Its shares fell 28 percent in 2011, underperforming the 3.2 percent rally in the Jakarta index. ($1 = 9,165 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

