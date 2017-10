Warsaw, May 30 (Reuters) - Poland pushed through a 40-percent higher dividend at a Wednesday annual meeting of the country’s top utility PGE, which will pay out 1.83 zlotys per share, or a total of 3.42 billion zlotys ($985.99 million).

Poland holds a 62-percent stake in PGE. ($1 = 3.4686 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)