UPDATE 1-One off gain helps Polish utility PGE limit profit fall

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest utility, PGE , saw its earnings fall by a quarter in the first quarter because it reduced output as electricity prices fell, although the decline was smaller than expected thanks to a one-off gain.

PGE, like other European utilities, is suffering from a faltering economy which has translated into weaker demand for electricity and falling power prices.

The company said demand for electricity in Poland fell by 1.8 percent in the first quarter while the economy came within a whisker of sliding into its first recession since the 1990s.

Wholesale electricity prices fell to their lowest levels in several years.

The state-controlled group’s net profit fell to 1.2 billion zlotys ($373.7 million), but the figure was more than the 1.04 billion zlotys expected by analysts after it booked an unexpected gain from compensation for the dissolution of long-term power supply contracts.

Analysts expected the compensations to end in 2012.

The results of Polish utilities are often skewed by hard-to-predict accounting moves on long-term supply contracts.

“Apart from (the one-off gain) the results are not stunning and I would expect a neutral market reaction,” said Pawel Puchalski, analyst at DM BZ WBK.

PGE shares have shed 6 percent this year, while the Warsaw blue chip index WIG20 is down 7.6 percent.