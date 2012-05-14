UPDATE 1-Polish court backs rejection of PGE's Energa buy

(Adds details, PGE comment, analysts and shares)

WARSAW, May 14 (Reuters) - A court upheld a decision by Poland’s competition watchdog to block the 7.5-billion zloty ($2.3 billion) purchase of utility Energa by its larger state-controlled sibling PGE, a presiding judge said on Monday.

The court ruled against PGE, which asked it to reject the regulator’s decision.

The merger, agreed in January 2011 as part of Poland’s ambitious privatisation plan, was rejected because it would boost PGE’s already dominant position in power generation.

A PGE spokesman said it was too early to say whether it would appeal the ruling.

The Treasury Ministry, which oversees state assets, declined to comment.

Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski has said he may decide to walk away from the deal and one of his deputies had not ruled out merging Energa with another state-controlled power group, Enea.

PGE shares fell 1.3 percent compared to a 2.1 percent retreat of Warsaw’s main index.

"This could mean that the Treasury Ministry may want a higher dividend from PGE because its financial needs are smaller," said Maciej Hebda, analyst at Espirito Santo in Warsaw. ($1 = 3.2802 Polish zlotys)