FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish PGE likely to drop Energa deal plans -paper
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 23, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 5 years ago

Polish PGE likely to drop Energa deal plans -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE will likely drop its 7.5-billion zloty ($2.21 billion) purchase of smaller state-owned group Energa after a court upheld a decision by the competition authority to block the deal, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the court rejected PGE’s appeal to let the merger agreed in January 2011 go ahead, saying the state-controlled utility already had a dominant position in power generation.

“We’ll probably won’t do it (appeal),” Gazeta Wyborcza quoted an unnamed PGE official as saying. “Why would we? We don’t have a chance.”

The state-controlled PGE declined to comment. ($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.