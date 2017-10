WARSAW, May 14 (Reuters) - A court upheld a decision by Poland’s competition watchdog to block the 7.5 billion zlotys ($2.3 billion) purchase of utility Energa by its larger state-controlled sibling PGE, a presiding judge said on Monday.

The court ruled against PGE, which had appealed the regulator’s decision. ($1 = 3.2802 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Chris Borowski)