UPDATE 1-PG&E to pay San Bruno city $70 mln for pipeline accident
March 12, 2012 / 5:45 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-PG&E to pay San Bruno city $70 mln for pipeline accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Utility company PG&E Corp said it will pay $70 million to the city of San Bruno, to resolve and settle claims following a natural gas pipeline blast in 2010.

On Sept. 9, 2010, a blast at the utility’s natural gas pipeline killed four people, and an ensuing firestorm destroyed 37 homes and injured more than 50 people in San Bruno.

The company will make the payment within 30 days.

The $70 million payment is in addition to PG&E’s commitment to fund replacement and repair of the city’s infrastructure and other costs related to the accident, the company said in a statement.

PG&E has a network that includes about 43,000 miles of natural gas distribution pipeline and 6,438 miles of transmission pipeline.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company were trading up marginally at $43.14 on the New York stock exchange.

