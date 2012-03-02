FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PGE appoints former minister as CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 2, 2012 / 9:43 AM / 6 years ago

Poland's PGE appoints former minister as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - PGE, Poland’s top utility, said it had appointed former telecoms minister Krzysztof Kilian as its chief executive after the departure of its previous top official, as part of a management reshuffle at several state companies.

Kilian, reported to have close ties with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, most recently served as the deputy head of cellphone operator Polkomtel. He has also worked at Morgan Stanley and Polish lender Bank Handlowy.

Kilian will oversee a massive investment drive at PGE, which wants to spend around 330 billion zlotys ($107 billion) through 2035 to increase its capacity and launch the country’s first nuclear power plant.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.