PGE to issue bonds worth 1 bln zlotys in May-agency

WARSAW, May 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE plans to issue five-year bonds worth a total of 1 billion zlotys ($311.54 million) by the end of May, state news agency PAP reported on Tuesday, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Pekao and ING Bank Slaski are running the offer, PAP said.

PGE did not have an immediate comment.

The state-controlled group said in mid-March it considered an issue of eurobonds worth 500 million euros to finance planned takeovers of wind farms abroad.

PGE wants to invest around 330 billion zlotys through 2035 to increase its capacity and launch the country’s first nuclear power plant. ($1 = 3.2098 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)