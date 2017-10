WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE reported on Tuesday a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by the launch of the country’s largest power unit last year.

PGE’s bottom line amounted to 1.53 billion zlotys ($455.6 million), while analysts polled by Reuters expected 1.4 billion zlotys.

PGE launched its 858-megawatt lignite-fired block in Belchatow in September. ($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)