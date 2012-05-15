FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish PGE has no plans to issue bonds -CFO
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Polish PGE has no plans to issue bonds -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE has no plans to issue bonds in the near future, its chief financial officer said said on Tuesday, denying a recent media report.

Poland’s state news agency PAP reported earlier in May the the utility was planing to sell five-year bonds worth a total of 1 billion zlotys ($297.8 million) by the end of the month.

“This no longer stands,” Wojciech Ostrowski told a news conference. “We have about 7 billion zlotys in cash and some 2 billion zlotys of debt, so we can afford a few things. We do not plan issuing bonds in the near time.” ($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)

